SUTHERLAND SPRINGS — Monday, November 5 will mark one year since the massacre at Sutherland Springs, where 26 people were shot and killed inside a small town church.

Sunday, the community held a memorial service to remember the victims.

Victims and their families came together to share a meal, hugs, and tears - a bittersweet moment filled with love and pain.

Governor Greg Abbott praised those in attendance for their unity and strength following the tragedy.

There are people who say they have faith in God," Abbott told the attendees. "There are people that say they are believers in God, but it is altogether different to encounter a tragedy like this, and show themselves to truly be believers in God.

"The men and women of Sutherland are children of God and believers of God."

Congressman Joaquin Castro also attended the ceremony to show his support for the victims and their families.

© 2018 KENS