An autopsy report for the Sutherland Springs shooter has been released to the public, and it reveals that while he was shot multiple times, he ultimately died after turning the gun on himself, firing a single fatal shot to the head.

The 11-page report from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office was released on Thursday.

The report shows that the shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, was shot in the back and thigh but that the gunshot wound that killed him was self-inflicted above his right ear.

Officials say that Kelley killed two people outside of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and then walked in and killed 24 others, wounding 20 more.

Investigators say that the church shooting appeared to stem from a domestic dispute that Kelley was having with his mother-in-law, a member of the congregation who wasn’t there that day.

“People of that church, they’re friends of mine. They’re family. And every time I heard a shot, I knew that that probably represented a life,” said Stephen Willeford back in November.

Willeford was one of the two men who saw Kelley walk out of the church after the shooting and proceeded to chase him in a vehicle, firing at him during the 11-mile chase.

“I was scared to death,” he said. “We exchanged gunfire, and I know I hit him. I don’t know where I hit him.”

According to reports from officials, after Kelley was shot, he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a ditch, and then took his own life while still in the truck.

The toxicology report also revealed that Kelley had traces of a tranquilizer, cannabis, and other prescription drugs typically used to treat anxiety in his system.

For the full autopsy report, click here or read below. Warning: The report goes into graphic detail about Kelley’s injuries.

