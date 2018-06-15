SUTHERLAND SPRINGS -- Ron Moore Jr. is not afraid to use a blank canvas to honor the victims of tragedy. His latest project stretched the scale of his talent again.

"I just kept thinking, ‘This could be one of my family members,’" Moore said. "And how would I feel if someone were to try to bless me and heal and comfort me?"

Moore will present portraits of the victims of the Sutherland Springs church shooting to its survivors on Sunday.

In mid-April, he completed sketches of the 26 victims from the shooting. He launched a GoFundMe campaign to get to the church to present the renderings at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

"This is the only thing I could think of," he said. "I don't send flowers because they wilt."

A self-described artist of memories, Moore calls the victims' portraits quick sketches. He said that one of the hardest to recreate was Annebelle Pomeroy, the daughter of Pastor Frank Pomeroy and his wife Sherri.

The greatest challenge was the unborn child of Crystal Holcombe. She was pregnant when the fatal shooting happened.

"I didn't know how to catch the baby," he said. "I did a sketch of a newborn baby laying in two hands."

The hands have a hole in them. He said that they represent the baby in the hands of Jesus Christ.

"I thought this would be comforting to the family with their faith knowing where the baby would be," he said.

Moore's generosity and compassion are attention-getting. His skills as an artist are eye-catching too. People are amazed at the quality of the work he does because he's battling Parkinson's disease.

His condition has not stopped him from completing projects dedicated to the victims of the October 2017 Las Vegas shooting, the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and the Waffle House shooting in Nashville.

