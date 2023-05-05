Officers searching for two male suspects accused of stealing vehicle, leading them on chase

Our KENS 5 crew arrived to the scene to find the blue vehicle stopped in the middle of the road with a police car behind it.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Independent School District officers are searching for two male suspects accused of stealing a vehicle.

The district said that officers began pursuing the stolen car from the Sam Houston High School area to the Medical Center.

The suspects jumped out of a blue Hyundai and took off.

Our KENS 5 crew arrived to the scene to find the blue vehicle stopped in the middle of the road with a police car behind it. An officer said that they believe the suspects took off to a nearby apartment complex.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

