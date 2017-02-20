Suspects tied to hundreds of burglaries at San Antonio-area storage units arrested

BCSO has arrested four men who they say stole from 200 units. Now they're trying to get the stolen property back to victims.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested four men who they say are tied to hundreds of storage unit burglaries in the county.

Authorities say they began investigating a pattern of burglaries in November of 2022 and believed the same suspects were targeting facilities in San Antonio and the unincorporated areas of the county. Investigators figured out who they were looking for and determined that the same suspects hit 200 units.

BCSO issued arrest warrants for four suspects on March 1. Xavier Servin, Joseph Cruz, Adam Anthony Cruz, and Kristian Miguel Villanueva all face multiple charges, including felony charges for engaging in organized criminal activity.

Authorities recovered some stolen property, and now they're looking to get it back to the rightful owners. Anyone who had something stolen from storage facilities in the 10000 block of Marbach, the 15000 block of Culebra, or the 29000 block of I-10 West is asked to call 210-335-6057.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.