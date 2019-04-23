SAN ANTONIO — Two men are in custody following a short chase with BCSO deputies on the city's west side.

The car reached speeds of up to 68 mph in the residential area of Bear Creek Drive and Saddlebrook Drive.

According to police, the car the suspects were in was stolen. Deputies found an assault rifle and a flack jacket in the car.

It is believed that there was a third person in the car, a woman who fled on foot, but was not detained.

Suspects face felony evading charges and possession of a stolen vehicle.