Suspects evading police crash into Mercedes, run off from crash, fight with officer, get tazed

The pursuit began around 1 a.m. Thursday along I-10 near De Zavala Road.

SAN ANTONIO — What began as an attempted traffic stop Thursday morning ended with a crash on the city's north side.

According to an official with SAPD, an officer noticed a Ford Explorer driving recklessly along I-10 near De Zavala Road and attempted to pull the SUV over for a traffic stop.

The driver of the SUV acted like he was going to stop, then suddenly sped off.

The officer did not pursue the driver, but he did follow behind them with his lights off.

At one point, the vehicle turned off their headlights and exited I-10 onto the service road near Wurzbach Road. The SUV was speeding down the service road when it crashed into a small Mercedes car pulling out of the McDonald's at the intersection of 410 and Wurzbach Road.

Immediately after the crash, four suspects bailed out of the SUV and ran off.

Units in the area caught up with two of the suspects, one of which put up a fight with an officer and was tazed.

Police are still searching for the other two suspects.

The suspect that was tazed will face an 'assault of a public servant' charge along with an evading charge.