Two suspects arrested in Fort Worth convenience store robbery, dog shooting

One of the suspects is accused of allegedly shooting and killing a dog during the robbery.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police have arrested and charged two suspects in connection with a convenience store robbery that led to the shooting death of a dog almost two weeks ago.

Brothers Donovin Copeland, 18, and Billy Don Copeland, 21, were arrested Saturday after robbery detectives received information regarding Donovin Copeland's location. He had several aggravated robbery warrants.

Police say he was at an apartment near the 6200 block of Vega Drive in southwest Fort Worth. After surveillance of the area, two males were seen leaving the apartment in a car. This is when officers approached them and found the Copelands, who were arrested without incident.

Billy Copeland was in possession of a handgun at the time that had been stolen by his brother during one of his robberies, police say. A rifle was also recovered after searching the aopartment.

Both of them were booked into the Fort Worth Police Department jail. Billy Copeland is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and harboring a fugitive.

Police say more charges may come forward as the investigation continues.

Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, Fort Worth officers were called to Sunny's Market at 6001 N. Main Street in response to an aggravated robbery.

FWPD shared surveillance video Thursday, that captured the moment the suspect began his attempt to get to the cash register and was confronted by the employee’s dog named Peanut. As Peanut tried to protect his owner, the suspect shot and killed him.

Video then shows the suspect pointing the gun at the employee, as he took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and placed it in a cash bag. It also appears that the suspect took the employee’s car keys from a purse.

Aggravated Robbery suspect shoots and kills dog during robbery.

