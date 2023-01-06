Suspected serial killer confessed to San Antonio murders, affidavit shows

62-year-old Raul Meza Jr. once lived in San Antonio and Uvalde. Authorities are reviewing 10 cold cases, looking for possible connections to Meza.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspected serial killer has connections to San Antonio and Uvalde.

Raul Meza Jr. was arrested this week for two murders in the Austin area.

Meza, 62, previously served 11 years in prison for murdering a young Austin girl. To avoid a trial and possible death sentence, Meza’s attorneys struck a deal with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

Meza confessed to ambushing 8-year-old Kendra Page on her bike, raping her, and killing her in 1982. He was sentenced to 30 years behind bars, but was released early for 'good behavior.'

While out on parole, it seemed no one wanted Meza as a neighbor. Amid protests, he was forced to move out of several Texas cities.

In 1993, Meza lived in San Antonio between July 1 to July 7. It sparked outrage and threats.

One month later, Meza moved in with relatives 15 miles north of Uvalde. In August 1993, KENS 5 captured video of Meza wearing an ankle monitor and walking a dog on the rural property.

By September 1993, Meza was back in handcuffs after his grandparents told police he was verbally abusing them.

He spent the next three decades in and out of jail, moving from halfway house to halfway house.

A spokesperson for the Austin Police Department (APD) says 10 cold cases may be connected to Meza. They date back to 1996. However, authorities say that number could increase.

In the affidavit for arrest, Meza reportedly "detailed a double murder he committed in San Antonio years ago."

The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) confirmed homicide detectives are working with Austin PD. A spokesperson told KENS 5 investigators are reviewing statements made by Meza.