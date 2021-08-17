Suspected migrant rescued from train who called 911

The man said he was on a train, his leg got stuck and he needed help. He was found near FM 78 and Buzz Aldrin Drive.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio firefighters had to rescue a man from a train overnight who is believed to be a migrant from Central America – who rode the train into Texas. Firefighters actually traced the 911 call to find and help the man, who was eventually found on a train that had stopped in Kirby.

The 911 call came in around 1 a.m. The man said while he was on a train, his leg got stuck and he needed help.

Officials traced the call out to near Quintana Road and West Southcross Boulevard on the southwest side and found three men who said they'd been on the train with him when he got stuck.

First responders said they believe the men were from Honduras, got on the train to Mexico and went through Eagle Pass.

The train kept going, but eventually stopped near FM 78 and Buzz Aldrin Drive.

Firefighters found the man with his leg caught in the door. They used a special tool to open it and took him to Northeast Baptist to be treated for his injuries.