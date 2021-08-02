Suspected intoxicated driver arrested for I-10 crash overnight on far east side

One woman was injured in the wreck near Foster Road around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The driver accused in the crash was arrested on the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was injured in a crash on the far east side caused by an intoxicated driver, police said. Her injuries were non-life threatening and that driver was arrested on the scene.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, around 2:15 a.m. a crash was reported on I-10 eastbound at Foster Road. An officer at the scene said that when she arrived she located the two crashed cars, one on the main lanes of I-10 and one was crashed into a fence that surrounds the Republic Services Tessman Road Landfill.

Authorities said there was one man in a Dodge Charger with front-end damage and a woman in a Kia with rear-end damage. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for her injuries.

Police said both of the vehicles were traveling eastbound when the driver of the Dodge Charger hit the Kia and caused the woman to lose control. Her car exited the main lanes of the roadway onto the service road and went up a small embankment and into the fence.