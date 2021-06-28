Suspected 'Fiesta bandits' arrested, accused of stealing from multiple vendors

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published on June 23, 2021.
Two men and a teenager accused of burgling several vendor tents during Fiesta events in Market Square have been taken into custody, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
SAPD announced Saturday morning that Emmanuel Godinez, 19, was apprehended along with a 17-year-old boy. The two are facing burglary charges. Then on Monday, SAPD announced a third arrest in connection to their investigation. 19-year-old Victor Conjeco will also be booked on burglary charges, according to SAPD.
SAPD released images captured by surveillance cameras from Market Square on the nights of the thefts. According to police, the burglars stole knives, purses, wallets, and kitchen utensils from several vendors and also damaged their stalls during the break-ins.
Fiesta vendors at Market Square were on high alert as police searched for the three suspects accused of striking several booths and stealing goods. Jorge Llanes said hundreds of dollars of his merchandise was stolen. "They took some of the jerseys, the hats, lanyards," he said. "They just ransacked our booth."
SAPD was in charge of security for Fiesta at Market Square. After the burglaries, the department released the following statement to KENS 5:
"This is the first time in recent memory such incidents have occurred during this Fiesta event. The Department, in consultation with the event organizer, has amended its security strategy utilizing existing personnel and resources."