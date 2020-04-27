KENDALL COUNTY, Texas — The Kendall County Sheriff's Office said that a suspect is at large after a pursuit on I-10 ended in a crash near exit 533 of I-10.

In a Facebook post, they said that a car was stolen out of San Antonio Sunday and located later in the day by the Comal County Sheriff's Office. They said the driver, led authorities on a chase on Highway 46 toward Boerne, then I-10 East.

KCSO

The driver reportedly got off at exit 533, and crashed into a gate at the intersection of FM 289 and Little Joshua Creek Road.

"The male subject is described as a heavy Hispanic male wearing blue shirt, blue pants, clean cut, and wearing red gloves," the post said. "Subject is still at large, and was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Little Joshua Creek Road."

We will update this story as it develops.