SAN ANTONIO — Two people were taken into custody following a chase in south Bexar County Friday night.

According to an official with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a truck after running its plates at the intersection of Somerset Road and Military Drive around 11:15 p.m.

The driver of the truck then took off and led deputies on a chase, which included a wrong-way drive down the frontage road of IH-35.

The driver ultimately crashed out near the front of an AT&T building.

Deputies took the suspect into custody and he will face charges of evading arrest and a stolen vehicle, in addition to his two felony warrants.

A woman was also taken into custody, but she told deputies that she was held against her will.

The investigation continues.