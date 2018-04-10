SAN ANTONIO — The suspect in a shooting on the west side has apparently killed himself following a five-hour standoff with law enforcement Thursday, according to the Bexar County's Sheriff's Office.

He has been identified as 40-year-old Shavonn Anthony Price.

Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday a shooting was reported to BCSO at the 2100 block of Ash Field Drive. Sheriff Javier Salazar says that 13-year-old boy was shot several times while a woman described as being in her late 30's or early 40's was shot once in her upper body.

Neighbors and the Sheriff's Department said Price and the woman were in a relationship that was sometimes violent and that this was a case of domestic violence.

One neighbor says the terror and violence of the shooting and seeing the teen run is something she'll never forget.

"He flew out of the door, and he went that way. He was running, and the man was after him with a gun."

This witness watched hiding in her car as the boy fell flat in the street. She says that's when Price fired more rounds. The woman, who neighbors say is the boy's mother, came running for help.

Several neighbors told us they were saddened, but not surprised, to see violence at this home.

"Almost every two weeks, something is going on. They would be arguing and cursing and fighting. That was an ongoing thing for them," one witness told KENS 5.

9-1-1 records back up her account. BCSO deputies have been to the home five times since May 2017.

Each time for family disturbance or assault.

Price was most recently arrested in June for assaulting a family member.

According to BCSO, the 13-year-old boy is in critical condition, his mother is stable.

Southwest ISD confirmed the boy attends Scobee Middle School. They're making counselors available for any student who may need assistance.

One witness says she'll be seeking help, to shake the violence she saw on her own street.

"He was running behind this boy with this crazed look in his eyes," she said. "He was really wanting to kill that boy."

