Cleveland Police: Suspect wanted for attempting to run over Black teens at graduation party while shouting racial slurs

The suspect, identified as Joe Jaajaa, faces Felonious Assault and Obstruction of Justice charges.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is attempting to find the suspect wanted for attempting to run over several Black juveniles while using racial slurs outside a graduation party on Sunday evening.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Riverside near Pearl Road on the city's west side. The suspect, identified by Cleveland Police as Joe Jaajaa, apparently drove around the house where a graduation party was taking place seven or eight times, attempting to hit kids that were in the street and yard. Several witnesses told police they heard Jaajaa shout racial slurs from his vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene after 9:00 p.m., they spotted the suspect vehicle, a 2001 Pontiac SUV, and ordered Jaajaa to get out . He did not comply and fled from the scene, only to return later and engage police in a chase that went from Denison to Pearl to State Road and onto I-480. Officers broke off the chase once the suspect left city limits.

According to the police report, a witness captured video on a cellphone showing the suspect going on Riverside, then swerving into a yard and sidewalk in an attempt to strike people outside.

