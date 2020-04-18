SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for a maroon-colored Toyota Avalon with some visible damage as they continue investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident from March.

According to officials, the incident killed a pedestrian in the area of the 2100 block of East Loop 1604 around midday on March 16. They say the Avalon is a suspect vehicle, and it's believed to have damage on the front passenger's side, "as well as a missing passenger side mirror."

The vehicle is believed to be a model from the mid-2010s.

If you have any information as to the vehicle's whereabouts or the incident itself, call BCSO at (210)335-6000, or email bcsotips@bexar.org.