SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Abigail Alcorta.

Around 3 a.m., Feb. 3, 2019, Alcorta was sitting in a vehicle along the 5900 block of Fairshire near Pearsall Park when she was shot. She was with a friend who was also injured, police said.

If you have information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

