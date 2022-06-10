'He needs to pay' | Suspect still at large after shooting his girlfriend's mother

The woman said the suspect also duct-taped her son and left him in a shed. SAPD identified the suspect as 29-year-old Cody Sweetman.

SAN ANTONIO — A family terrorized by a shooting Tuesday night shared new video with KENS 5.

San Antonio Police said a mother was shot by her daughter’s boyfriend. Anna Delacruz also told KENS 5 the suspect duct-taped her son and left him in a shed. As of Thursday night, the suspect has not been caught. SAPD identified him as 29-year-old Cody Sweetman.

“I saw the barrel on my face,” the mother said.

Delacruz said Sweetman was dating her daughter. She said he was abusive, and her daughter hid it very well. On Tuesday night, he showed up to collect the rest of his belongings at the family home on Fuente Alley. The mother told him that he couldn’t see her daughter anymore.

She said Sweetman wasn’t having it and at one point showed a gun. During the conversation, Delacruz said Sweetman kept asking to see her daughter. But the daughter wasn’t at the home. She said he became persistent.

“I walked to the restroom past the hallway,” she said. “And he just shot down. I blocked it. It was in my face. He shot down. It was like a warning. He ended up shooting my pelvic area."

During this time, Delacruz was also wondering about her teenage son. She said Sweetman tied him up.

“I didn't know my son was tied up in the shed,” she said. “He tied him up before he showed me the gun."

She said her son was able to escape to a neighbor to call 911.

“I was bleeding all over the house,” the mom said. “I didn't know I was also shot in my hand my thumb."

At this time, San Antonio Police showed up. Delacruz said Sweetman unloaded the gun and then ran through the backyard. The family provided Ring video that shows officers at the home. The family is scared Sweetman is still out there. The family said police them he has a violent criminal history.

“He ruined so much,” Delacruz said. "My sense of security. He needs to be caught. He needs to be caught. He needs to pay.”

KENS 5 asked San Antonio Police if they believe Sweetman is still in the area. SAPD only said anyone with information is asked to come forward. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts, please call SAPD’s non-emergency number at 210-207-7273.