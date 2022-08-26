Suspect stabs and kills man inside home after calling police, saying he 'might hurt someone'

Right now, it's unclear how the suspect and the victim knew each other. But, the suspect does live at the home.

SAN ANTONIO — A 30-year-old man called police to say he "might hurt someone" and when San Antonio police arrived, they found another man was stabbed to death.

The stabbing happened inside a north-side home in the 100 block of Englewood Drive. Police provided details surrounding the incident that happened around 6 a.m. on Friday.

The suspect reportedly dialed 911 and told a dispatcher that he had hurt someone, and then hung up. He soon called back and said "he might hurt someone" and "found a stairway to heaven," police said.

Officers arrived to the man's home where the man quickly opened the door, and then shut it. The suspect then opened the door again and let officers inside the home.

That's when officers found a man lying in what appeared to be a pool of blood. The man was taken into custody, and his identity has not been reported.

Officers searched the home for other suspects or victims, but did not find anyone else inside. They contacted the Homicide Unit and they are conducting the investigation. A search warrant will lead authorities to further search the home.

Neighbors are being questioned about the man and the incident that happened.