Suspect shot after firing at deputies, trooper in Hays County

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect accused of shooting at Hays County sheriff's deputies and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Thursday afternoon was transported to the hospital after law enforcement returned gunfire.
At about 4:40 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to the Wimberley Exxon near Ranch Road 12 and Joe Wimberley Road for reports of someone who was suicidal.
Deputies later learned that same person had stolen a car and was heading north on Ranch Road 12 toward Dripping Springs.
Deputies and the trooper chased after the suspect, and they were able to get the car to come to a stop just east of FM 150.
Once stopped, the suspect began firing at the deputies and the trooper. They shot back, striking the suspect, according to the Hays County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.
A deputy was also injured and taken to a local hospital. The injury, however, was not related to the gunfire and was non-life-threatening.
According to Charley Wilkinson, the executive director of Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT), the suspect also rammed DPS and Hays County vehicles.
The Texas Rangers and the Hays County Sheriff's Office will continue the investigation.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
'I'll cut you up!' | Man arrested after threatening to kill father, daughter inside University Co-Op