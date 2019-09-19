SAN ANTONIO — A suspected car thief tried to run from police and ended up slipping when he turned a corner, smacking his head on the ground in the process.

According to a sergeant with SAPD, police received a tip on a suspicious person who was wanted around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Police had been watching this spot because they believed the suspect may have been sleeping at the location in a storage unit.

Officers found the suspect, who was wanted for allegedly stealing a car and evading police, and arrested him.

The suspect tried to run from police with handcuffs on but slipped when he turned a corner, smacking his head on the ground.