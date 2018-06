Police say that a man is on the loose after robbing a bank on the city's northeast side.

The male suspect robbed the Chase Bank at 13939 Nacogdoches Friday morning. San Antonio Police were alerted to the incident around 11:45 am. By the time they arrived at the scene, the suspect had fled.

SAPD is actively searching the area for the suspect.

