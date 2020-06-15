Suspect injured in Phoenix police shooting

No officers were injured.

PHOENIX — A suspect was taken to a local hospital after an officer-involved shooting in the area of 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive Sunday evening, Phoenix police say.

No officers were injured. Police did not say what condition the suspect was in.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting, which happened at a small convenience store, police said. The shooting involved one Phoenix police officer.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.