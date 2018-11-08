According to the San Antonio Police Department, Anthony Shannon, who’s accused of stealing a shark from the San Antonio Aquarium last month, has been arrested and accused of another theft.

The magistrate’s office says that Shannon was arrested on another case of theft under $2,500, which is the same crime he was charged for when he was arrested following a heist operation for which he’s accused of stealing a horn shark from the San Antonio Aquarium and taking the shark home and putting it in a tank he had set up for the animal.

In an exclusive interview with KENS 5, Shannon said that he was trying to save the shark’s life by removing it from the poor conditions of the city’s aquarium.

Officials have not yet released further details of the most recent theft Shannon is accused of.

