Suspect in REBAR nightclub shooting indicted

Jenelius Crew, 37, is charged in eight separate indictments with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting in June in which eight people were shot.

SAN ANTONIO — The man accused of opening fire on a crowd of people at the parking lot of the REBAR nightclub in June has been indicted.

Jenelius Crew, 37, is charged in eight separate indictments with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office, the indictments allege that on June 12, 2020, Crew used a firearm and "intentionally, knowingly and recklessly caused bodily injury to eight complainants by shooting them."

Crew is also charged in seven separate indictments with deadly conduct with a firearm. The indictments allege that on June 12, 2020, Crew knowingly discharged a firearm at and in the direction of seven complainants. This case is being prosecuted by the Criminal Trial Division in the 187th District Court.

San Antonio Police said when Crew was denied admission to the club, he went to his car, got a rifle and came back and started shooting. Eight people were shot.