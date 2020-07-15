Arian Hojat, 34, was wanted in connection with the deaths of two young women found murdered in an apartment near the Greenway Plaza area.

HOUSTON — A suspect wanted in connection with the deaths of two Houston women last Friday was found dead in Lytle, Texas near San Antonio.

Houston police said the suspect, identified as Arian Hojat, 34, was pronounced dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The two victims were identified as Nasim Arab, 34, and Sousan Arab, 32. Both were pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds at an apartment in the 3200 block of Norfolk Street near the Greenway Plaza area.

Homicide investigators said officers responded a shooting call at the complex and found the two women dead inside the apartment.

At that time, witnesses reported seeing a possible suspect fleeing the scene moments after the shooting. He was last seen driving a black BMW sedan with New Jersey license plates YJT-75Y.

Hojat, an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, was later identified as the suspect in this case.

On Monday, officers with the Lytle Police Department responded to a call of a man's body found in a motel room. The black BMW was also found at the motel.

On Tuesday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner positively identified the male as Hojat.

