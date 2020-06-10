Suspect in hospital after shooting SAPD officer on south side, Chief McManus says

"We are extremely lucky not to have a dead officer tonight," McManus said. The officer returned fire from the ground after a shot hit his body camera and armor.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio police officer was shot by a suspect on Monday night, according to Chief William McManus.

McManus described the events at the scene on the south side near South Park Mall.

He said that two officers pulled over a vehicle with three people in it on a routine traffic stop, and one of the two passengers ran from the car. An officer chased the man, who McManus said turned and shot at the officer, emptying an entire magazine before pulling a second handgun and continuing to fire.

At some point, the officer was hit directly in the body camera and knocked down, McManus said. The officer, who was knocked to the ground, returned fire and hit the suspect in the abdomen and arm. He said the suspect is currently in the hospital in stable condition, but that could change.

He described the suspect as a 22-year-old man who had a felony warrant and a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest, and speculated that he probably ran because of the warrants.

McManus said that the bullet did not penetrate the officer's body armor, and they were not seriously hurt.

"We are extremely lucky not to have a dead officer tonight," McManus said.

Despite the bullet destroying the body camera, he said they are trying to recover the video from it.

McManus said that the suspect will face a charge of attempted capital murder. The two other people who were in the car are being questioned.

This story will be updated as it develops.