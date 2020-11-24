Suspect in deadly hit and run arrested

Mariah Flores, 22, is accused of causing a crash that killed Alex Reyna, 24, last month at I-10 and I-37. Reyna left behind a pregnant wife and 7-month-old daughter.

SAN ANTONIO — Exactly one month after a 24-year-old man died in a hit and run crash, police announced the arrest of a 22-year-old suspect believed to be at fault.

The San Antonio Police Department, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday that Mariah Flores was taken into custody yesterday around 3:30 p.m. According to authorities, Flores was observed driving a stolen vehicle and committing multiple traffic violations. During a traffic stop near Frio City Road and South Zarzamora Street, Flores was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Failure to ID and DWI 2nd.

Flores was also booked for an active warrant of Failure to Stop and Render Aid – Death. She is accused of causing a deadly crash and leaving the scene on October 24 at IH-10 and IH-37.

Alex Reyna, 24, passed away as a result of the crash. He had just left home after getting up for work and giving their 7-month-old daughter a kiss goodbye, according to his wife.

San Antonio police say Reyna was driving his white Tahoe westbound on I-10 near the I-37 interchange around 7:40 a.m. when a 1997 Green Honda CR-V, driven by Flores, came up behind Reyna and attempted to pass his vehicle. Investigators said that's when Flores jerked right and slammed into Reyna, causing him to crash into a metal signpost.

Reyna was pronounced dead on scene while Flores took off, according to authorities.

Police had asked for the public’s help in identifying her. They shared a picture of her taken at the scene on social media, hoping someone would recognize her.

Reyna's wife told KENS 5 shortly after the crash, she was hoping the suspect would turn herself in.