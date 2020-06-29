Suspect in custody after allegedly stabbing man to death, leading high-speed chase in victim's car

Authorities say 20-year-old Brody Tyler Davis, of Converse, reached speeds of 100 mph before New Braunfels police used spikes. They say he confessed to the stabbing.

CANYON LAKE, Texas — A suspect is custody after allegedly killing a man and leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit in the victim's vehicle, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say 20-year-old Brody Tyler Davis, of Converse, reached speeds of 100 mph before New Braunfels police disabled it with spikes and took him into custody, where they say he confessed to the stabbing.

Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South Cranes Mill Road and found a man dead on the side of the road with an apparent stab wound to the neck. The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Kyle Leon Foster, of Canyon Lake.

After authorities identified the man, they got a description of his car, a gold Toyota Camry. It was spotted on FM 2673 in Startzville, and led local law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through Sattler and FM 306 into New Braunfels. The spikes were reportedly used in the area of FM 306 and Hunter Road.