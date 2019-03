SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three years after a home invasion-turned-stabbing in Fair Oaks Ranch that evolved into a chase involving police, one of the men involved in the incident has been sentenced to 50 years behind bars.

Rick Jimenez, who was 15 at the time of the March 23, 2016 incident, stood trial as an adult. Authorities said he traveled to Fair Oaks Ranch from San Antonio looking for wealthy homes to burglarize, based on his internet search history.

County officials said Jimenez originally pled not guilty in court “but changed his plea to guilty after the State’s first witness.”

Jimenez and the other suspect in the case, who is still awaiting his trial, apparently waited in the victim’s house for him to arrive. He was later taken to a hospital by authorities, where he eventually recovered.

Kendall County officials said it took a jury less than 90 minutes to sentence Jimenez.