Suspect identified in stabbing at Walmart that claimed life of Calallen High School football player

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have identified the man who they say stabbed and killed 18-year-old Gabe Cooley at a Walmart in Calallen Sunday.

20-year-old Billy Ferguson is being charged for Murder with a bond of $1 million.

It was Sunday when police were called to the Walmart located off US-77 in Calallen for reports of a stabbing. Police said Ferguson stabbed the Calallen High School football player in the middle of the store.

Witnesses said Cooley was standing in the middle of one of the aisles when Ferguson approached him and stabbed him multiple times. Cooley was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time. Police said it is unclear if Cooley and his attacker knew each other.