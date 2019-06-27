MANSFIELD, Ohio — Police on Thursday arrested two suspects related to a suspected arson that killed 3-year-old Chloe Janessa Williams Wednesday.

Mansfield police have arrested 18-year-old Roscoe D. Hunter II and a 13-year-old boy. Hunter is charged with aggravated arson after becoming a person of interest early in the investigation. He was arraigned on Thursday morning.

The teen suspect is charged with arson and remains at the Richland County Detention Center.

Ironically, WKYC cameras captured images of Hunter in the background of an interview the station did with neighbors yesterday. Police confirmed his identity, and he was apparently at the scene consoling his ex-girlfriend and the brother of the young girl who was killed.

The fire occurred early Wednesday in the 200 block of S. Foster Street. The blaze originated at a vacant home and spread next door to a residence with eight people inside.

Neighbors helped a pregnant women, her four boys, their father and uncle escape the home. Chloe, the 3-year-old girl, was trapped in an upstairs bedroom and did not survive. Police say the family had been babysitting Chloe for the night.

The pregnant woman was hospitalized after experiencing potential labor pains.

Investigators said Wednesday that witnesses reported seeing a group of juveniles or teens hanging around near the home prior to the fire.

