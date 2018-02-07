The suspect in the 2014 killing of Elmendorf Police Chief Michael Pimentel has been found not guilty by reason of insanity and acquitted of murder.

Chief Pimentel was shot to death in August 2014 when he stopped Joshua Manuel Lopez on a warrant for graffiti on a city vehicle. Lopez's attorney, Joel Perez, said that he was not in control of his mind and did not know the difference between right and wrong at the time.

"He was not sane," Perez said. "Under the law, you need the act but you need the guilty mind, and not guilty by reason of insanity is, the guy didn't have a guilty mind. I have never had it happen in a capital murder, in 30 years, that I have been a lawyer. So, it is rare event."

Lopez's father, Manuel Munoz, is satisfied with the ruling and is ready for his son to come home.

"I feel for the family. My sympathy and heartache and my feelings and sentimental values go out to them," he said. "I wish the outcome could have been different. and God rest his soul."

In 2015, District Attorney Nico LaHood decided not to seek the death penalty for the 28-year-old.

Meanwhile, Chief Pimentel's family is outraged by the ruling.

"I wish him a life of sorrow, disappointment, sickness and a death that is slow and painful,” Patty Gonzles told Lopez in court, who feels they are allowing a dangerous person to just walk the streets.

Lopez will be sent to a state hospital to be evaluated. If the doctors do find that he is not a danger to himself or the community, then he will be a free man. It is not yet known how long he will be there. It all depends on the assessment of the mental health experts.

Chief Pimentel was a father and leaves behind several grandchildren.

