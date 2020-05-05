SAN ANTONIO — A suspect is dead after a shooting involving a San Antonio Police officer on the city's southwest side.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Five Palms Drive and Reefridge Place, in a neighborhood just south of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said a suspect was shot and killed at the scene. The officer was not injured.

There was no word yet on the suspect's identity or the exact details that led to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Watch for updates at KENS5.com.

KENS 5