SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department was able to find and arrest a man after he allegedly made terroristic threats on his Facebook page.

The incident took place on around 7 p.m. Monday.

The suspect has been identified as Paul Hinojosa, 37. An anonymous caller alerted SAPD that Hinojosa was posting threatening statements, according to arrest documents.

Authorities were able to obtain a warrant and police said Hinojosa admitted to posting the threats on Facebook. He was arrested for booked for Terroristic Threat-Public Fear-Serious Bodily Injury.

SAPD took to social media to thank their Street Crime Unit and Fusion Center for working together to obtain a search warrant quickly, leading to an arrest.