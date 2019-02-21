SAN ANTONIO — A 39-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with a shooting in western Bexar County Tuesday night. Aric Eugene Lucas is facing one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy Johnny Garcia, BCSO was called to the 7600 block of Braes Stage at around 9 p.m. Tuesday when someone noticed a teen in the street.

First responders found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. He suffered gunshot wounds to his stomach, groin and leg. The juvenile has more surgeries to undergo but he is stable as of Wednesday night, Garcia said.

Deputies believe Lucas was threatening the victim’s mother with a pipe during a domestic disturbance. The 17-year-old victim intervened, pinning Lucas to the ground. Lucas’ wife - the boy's mother - got away and called 911. In the meantime, Lucas got up and used a pistol to injure his stepson.

Lucas allegedly fled from the scene. Deputies said he intended to flee to California but turned himself in to authorities in Laredo. Investigators from San Antonio went to Laredo today to transport him back to Bexar County. Other charges could be added as the investigation continues, according to BCSO.