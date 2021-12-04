Suspect caught with stolen stimulus checks, forged checks for more than $100,000, police say

The Castle Hills Police Department said there are more than 30 possible victims so far. An arrest was made last week.

CASTLE HILLS, Texas — UPDATE: "We do not believe Castle Hills was being targeted specifically. The suspect had mail from San Antonio addresses as well," Officer Nathaniel Peck said.

Castle Hills residents are being asked to look into whether their identity has been stolen after police arrested someone accused of stealing mail from more than 30 possible victims. Investigators are sharing resources on how people can get help who may be at risk.

Officers arrested a male suspect last Thursday after getting a call around 7:30 a.m. for a suspicious person who was seen stopping at mailboxes in the alleyway north of Chattington Court near Oak Royal Road, south of Loop 410.

An officer began to search the area and found a suspicious male in a black BMW parked in an alleyway, police said. That officer found mail from multiple addresses in the suspect’s car – including a large number of letters and other identifying documents.

Investigators said the suspect had a homemade USPS postal key, stimulus checks and forged checks for more than $100,000 in his possession.

Police have not released the suspect's age, but he is now facing a variety of state and federal charges.

The Castle Hills Police Department released some dash cam video of the incident Tuesday, saying it was only a portion of the arrest.

Nathaniel Peck, a Public Information Officer for the Castle Hills Police Department, said the video was originally more than an hour long, but was edited for time, language and personal information.

The video starts as a sergeant asks the suspect why he has so much mail in his car. The suspect tries to say it's his friend's mail, but couldn't remember where his 'friends' lived.

The Castle Hills Police Department said they have a simple message for residents: "Please take a moment to check over the security measures for your home, vehicle and digital self (credit reports and other utilities to ensure your identity has not been stolen)."

If you suspect you are a victim of identity theft, these are some resources that CHPD said can help you: