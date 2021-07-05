Suspect barricaded inside west-side home

Police believe the man is connected to several incidents over the weekend and fired a weapon at a news crew Monday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — A man has barricaded himself inside a home Monday afternoon after firing shots at a news crew earlier in the day, according to police.

Officers received reports that shots were fired around 11 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Noria Street southwest of downtown San Antonio

Police said Monday's shooting was related to an incident that occurred Saturday when officers were called to the home after witnesses said a man was shooting guns in his backyard.

When officers arrived, they couldn't contact the man, so they left to "deescalate the situation," an SAPD spokesperson said. Officers remained in the area as a precaution. On Sunday, a fire was reported at the same home.

Police said a news crew was at the location to report on the weekend's incidents when a man opened fire on the crew, who then fled the area. Police said some property was damaged but no one was injured.

The suspect, whom police believe is the same man from Saturday's investigation, fled to another home one block up and barricaded himself inside the property. Police said he's the only person inside the home. Crisis negotiation teams and SWAT are at the home working to deescalate the standoff. Police believe he is still armed.