SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old is charged with aggravated robbery after a victim showed San Antonio Police officers his car, which ended up with eight bullet holes during an attack.

SAPD officials say that, back in July, Nicolas Guerrero and a woman came up with a plan to rob someone. Court records state the pair lured the victim to a trap and then blocked his while trying to rob him.

The 20-year-old victim was able to escape.

Guerrero remains behind bars on a $30,000 bond.