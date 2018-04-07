A man wanted in a northeast-side murder investigation has been arrested.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the San Antonio Police Department, arrested 23-year-old Phillip Rizzuto at his east-side home on Tuesday.

SAPD says he was arrested without incident.

Police say that Rizzuto shot 29-year-old Robert Rushing in the head on Sunday at a home on Crested Butte near Loop 1604 and Judson Road.

Detectives are still trying to determine a motive for the killing.

When brought before the media on Tuesday night, the 23-year-old said, “I’m still trying to find myself,” and added, “To my family, I love them.”

