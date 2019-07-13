SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested a man they say was involved in a hit and run that left one woman fighting for her life.

23-year-old Lexin Mejia Hernandez is charged with one count of Failure to Stop and Render Aid, resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to police, Hernandez was driving an SUV in the 3900 block of Culebra on June 17 when he crashed into a Toyota sedan. Two people were inside.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Lisi Rodriguez-Bencosme, remains hospitalized with "massive head trauma," according to arrest information from police; her passenger spent six days in the hospital.

While talking to investigators, Hernandez said he thought he fell asleep and that he doesn't remember the crash or driving away. Police say Hernandez did not make an attempt to tell police he was the cause of the accident.

His bond was set at $15,000.