Suspect arrested in hit-and run-death of local jogger on May 2

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run death of Lisa Rosenstein.

Joel Angel Zaragoza faces a charge of Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Death, according to SAPD.

On May 2, Rosenstein, 53, was jogging along the access road of North Loop 1604 near Northwest Military Highway at the edge of Shavano Park. She was hit by a car, and the driver did not stop to render aid.

Today, SAPD Traffic Investigations Division alongside our Repeat Offenders Program (ROP) announce the arrest of Joel Angel Zaragoza, 23, for the May 2nd death of Mrs. Lisa Rosenstein. pic.twitter.com/H6iprvChks — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) May 19, 2021

Investigators were looking for a a light-colored 2012 to 2014 Ford Focus and were offering a reward to the public for information leading to an arrest.

Police say Zaragoza driving that Ford Focus and again, faces a charge of Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Death.

Family and friends say Rosenstein was a well-known frequent runner. After the news of her death, she was honored by the group, San Antonio Road Runners.