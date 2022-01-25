Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at MLK Day gathering

SAPD arrested 18-year-old Ol Wallace on Tuesday, charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video is from January 17.

The San Antonio Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that killed one and injured four others at a Martin Luther King Day gathering.

SAPD arrested 18-year-old Ol Wallace on Tuesday, charging him with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

60-year-old Johnnie Mobley was killed in the Jan. 17 shooting. It happened around 7 p.m. on the 400 block of Spriggsdale Avenue. A little more than a week later, police have a suspect in custody.

Police said about 30 people were in a parking lot when gunfire rang out, and at the time they believed that a suspect fled on foot. A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately clear to investigators.

"Regardless, this is just a terrible, tragic way to end Martin Luther King Day," an officer at the scene said.

Officer Ricardo Guzman said in an update Tuesday that the suspect was found by SAPD's rapid response team and U.S. Marshals, and taken into custody without incident.