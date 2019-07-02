BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Homicide investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place at a saloon on the east side of the county last year.

Deputies with BCSO's Fugitive Apprehension Unit took David Gene Becka, 68, into custody on a first-degree murder charge early Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff's department, Becka shot and killed 48-year-old Laval Thomas Jr. in the parking lot of the Longbranch Saloon at 11070 US Hwy 87 E after the two men got into an argument.

Thomas was found in the driver's seat of his vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound, He was transported to SAMMC where he died.

BSCO says Becka fled the scene in his pickup truck following the shooting.

Becka was arrested at his home without incident early Thursday morning. His bond was set at $75,000.