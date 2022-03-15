Suspect arrested for shooting man at baby shower is the father of the baby, investigators say

According to an affidavit, Elijah Jackson Anderson shot the victim four times and was later arrested wearing a shirt that said, "One Lucky Daddy."

SAN ANTONIO — Investigators say the suspect arrested for allegedly shooting a man at a baby shower this weekend was the father of the baby, taken into custody wearing a shirt that said 'One Lucky Daddy.'

In an affidavit, investigators said that Elijah Jackson Anderson shot the victim four times at a party on the west side Saturday in front of witnesses. He was arrested several hours after the shooting at a home on the opposite side of the city, along with his brother Johnas Brewster, who has since posted bail.

Reviewing still images of the dangerous arrest, BCSO spokesman Deputy Johnny Garcia said "It's a dark, unlit situation and you really don't know what's going on."

Garcia said the crew of a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter made a dramatic difference and allowed the situation to end peacefully in the 5900 block of Misty Glen.

"It's difficult and it rattles your nerves and it makes you uneasy because you know danger is on the other side but the DPS crews do a fantastic job," Garcia said.

Garcia called the aerial support a great asset after two suspects were tracked to a home in north east Bexar County near Judson and Stahl roads.

"DPS was able to see the suspect was exiting the home and trying to discard evidence that may have been involved in the shooting we're investigating," Garcia said, adding "A high powered weapon is what the suspect was throwing over the fence into the backyard of an innocent person."

On additional trips in and out of the house, Garcia said the man could be seen throwing what turned out to be marijuana over the fence as well.

That man has been identified as 29-year-old Johnas Laquann Brewster.

"Brewster then ran back inside and a 2nd male exited, later identified as Elijah Anderson Jackson, 24, through the window and began to climb on the roof."

Garcia said deputies gave commands to the suspects, who both surrendered without incident at the home.

The weapons and marijuana were recovered by authorities.

"Johnas Laquann Brewster was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, 3rd Degree Felony, with bail set at $25,000.00," BCSO said. "Elijah Anderson Jackson was charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, 2nd Degree Felony, with bail set at $75,000.00."

The drama began more than 20 miles away in northwest Bexar County at a baby shower taking place at a home in the 10300 block of Floore Hollow.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, frantic callers began telling BCSO dispatchers that an argument had started at the party and that one man had been shot three times.

An affidavit states that the victim, Jerone Conyers, was actually hit four times. He was struck in the leg, the hand, the pelvis area, and the abdomen.

As deputies arrived on scene, they found neither a shooting victim nor a gunman, but did see a trail of blood from where the victim ran into the home after the shooting. They believe he was rushed to the hospital by other party-goers before first responders arrived.

Monday afternoon, neighbors who said the incident was recorded by a number of home security cameras, were still assessing collateral damage from the incident.

One man pointed to a bullet hole in a window in a house nearby on Emerald Sky and said the bullet pierced the headboard of a bed where a small boy usually sleeps. The boy, he said, was away for the evening. The neighbor pointed to shrapnel damage on an adjacent home and said a pickup truck parked in the street also had a bullet hole.

Investigators say they recovered 16 shell casings they believe were all fired by the same gun.

As of late Monday night, Brewster had posted bond and was in the process of being released from the jail.

Online court records indicate one of the conditions of his bond was a no contact order relating to others involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Jackson Anderson remains in custody. The affidavit states that Brewster told authorities that Jackson Anderson admitted to shooting during the incident, but didn't say if he hit someone.

Garcia said incidents like this, that involve high-powered weapons, are becoming more common.