Cathrine Diane Moore-Quarles, 48, has been arrested and charged with murder by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office after human remains were found at a home in Bulverde.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced that they’d found human remains at a home on the 400 block of E. Ammann Road in Bulverde after obtaining a search warrant.

The identity of the remains has not yet been released nor any other details about how the person died, but on Friday the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of the home’s resident, Quarles, and the murder charge.

The sheriff’s office says that the suspect is currently being held at the Comal County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Officials say that the investigation remains open and had no further comment.

