A San Antonio woman has been arrested and charged with robbing an Adam and Eve adult store in late July.

According to an arrest affidavit, 27-year-old Estella Marie Acevedo entered the Adam and Eve store on the 6900 block of San Pedro and brought several items to the cashier for purchase. The cashier told police that when she told Acevedo a total price for all the items, Acevedo grabbed several items and ran out the door.

Police say that the cashier chased Acevedo around the building and when the cashier caught up to the victim, a fight ensued. The affidavit states that Acevedo hit the cashier with a stick on the face and arms, and that’s how she escaped.

But during the struggle, Acevedo reportedly dropped her wallet and cell phone, which is how police were able to identify her and make an arrest.

