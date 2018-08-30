The San Antonio Police Department has announced the arrest of 22-year-old Christopher Guzman on four counts of injury to a child and one count of assault family choking strangulation.

All of the charges are considered third-degree felonies.

According to the arrest affidavit, the adult victim (whom we will not identify) told police that at their residence, she heard her 1-year-old crying and when she went upstairs to investigate, she found the 1-year-old in a closet, upside down, strapped into a car seat up to the neck, and that the child’s face was blue because the child was struggling to breathe.

She also told police that when she said she was going to call law enforcement, Guzman broke her cell phone, choked her, and threatened to kill her and her children.

Police later confirmed the injuries to the child.

If convicted of all charges, Guzman could face up to 35 years in prison and $60,000 in fines.

