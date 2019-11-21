SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly driving into a San Antonio Police officer who was trying to detain a robbery suspect on Saturday, according to an affidavit.

Court documents state the officer was in northeast San Antonio and found the male robbery suspect entering a vehicle being driven by the woman, Regina Figueroa. Figueroa allegedly began to back up in the direction of the officer, who "hit the back window about five times" in an attempt to get Figueroa to stop. According to the affidavit, she "made a facial expression as if...saying 'what or what do you want.'"

The affidavit states he continued making gestures to get her to stop, but she didn't comply, instead accelerating and striking the officer with the bumper, leading him to "lose his balance and caused pain."

A witness later helped identify Figueroa, who was taken into custody Tuesday. She faces charges of assault bodily injury on a public servant. She's in jail on a $10,000 bond.